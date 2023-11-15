FAA grants SpaceX launch license, second flight test from Boca Chica set for Friday

Photo credit: MGN Online/SpaceX

After receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX confirmed the second flight test of their fully integrated Starship rocket at their Boca Chica location is set for Friday, Nov. 17

The FAA announced the launch license approval Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the FAA said SpaceX "met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements."

SpaceX said the two-hour launch window will begin Friday at 7 a.m. central

