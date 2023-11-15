FAA grants SpaceX launch license, second flight test from Boca Chica set for Friday
After receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX confirmed the second flight test of their fully integrated Starship rocket at their Boca Chica location is set for Friday, Nov. 17
The FAA announced the launch license approval Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, the FAA said SpaceX "met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements."
SpaceX said the two-hour launch window will begin Friday at 7 a.m. central
Targeting Friday, November 17 for Starship’s second flight test. A two-hour launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/4t3AfRke8h— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 15, 2023
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
