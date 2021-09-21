FAA seeks public input ahead of next SpaceX launch

SpaceX is gearing up for a big launch from its South Texas site, but before that can happen, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs to approve the flight, and they're looking for the community's input as they make that decision.

Over the next few weeks, the FAA is looking for the public's input as SpaceX switches operations from launching a Starship with only three raptor engines to one equipped with a Super Heavy Booster that adds 37 more engines and 1100% more power.

As the space exploration company looks to multiply engine power, conservationists like Mary Angela Branch, board member of SaveRGV, says the potential damage to homes, businesses, and the surrounding ecosystem is worrying.

