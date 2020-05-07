Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus

By WILL WEISSERT and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement. While not yet as loaded as a “Make America Great Again” hat, the mask is increasingly a visual shorthand for a debate pitting those willing to follow health officials’ guidance over the coronavirus and cover their faces against those who feel it violates their freedom or buys into a threat they think is overblown. That resistance is fueled by some of the same people who object to other virus restrictions, but polling shows it goes well beyond the right wing of the GOP.

