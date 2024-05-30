WATCH LIVE: Facing the Fury Hurricane Special
Hurricane Season 2024 is here and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell you how you can keep you and your family safe.
Don’t miss Facing the Fury on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The largest weather team in the Valley is ready to keep you informed. Preparing now reduces the impact of a disaster tomorrow.
Facing the Fury is supported by Aztec House Leveling & Remodeling Co., Lee’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, and Safe Guard Insurance.
Facing the fury will be livestreamed in this article, the KRGV website and the KRGV Facebook page.
