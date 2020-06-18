Failure to appear amnesty period to start in Cameron County

Failure to appear charges amnesty period will kick off on Monday in Cameron County. It’s a first for the county’s justices of peace courts.

People who voluntarily show up to the court to pay their fines and fees will have warrant fees waived and can avoid arrest — potentially saving up to $500.

Due to the pandemic, the courts are encouraging people to email or call if they are interested in taking advantage of the program.

The program will run from June 22 to July 3. Cameron County is hoping to make the program an annual event.

Contacts for the Cameron County JPs’ offices are as follows:

• Justice of the Peace 1-1 Benito “Bo” Ochoa IV — 956-943-2520

• Justice of the Peace 2-1 Linda Salazar — 956-544-0857

• Justice of the Peace 2-2 Jonathan Gracia — 956-544-0858

• Justice of the Peace 2-3 Mary Esther Sorola — 956-547-7068

• Justice of the Peace 3-1 Jesus T. “Chuy” Garcia Jr. — 956-361-4618

• Justice of the Peace 3-2 David Garza — 956-361-8257

• Justice of the Peace 4-1 Juan Mendoza — 956-233-6150

• Justice of the Peace 5-1 Sallie Gonzalez — 956-427-8057

• Justice of the Peace 5-2 Eloy Cano Jr. — 956-427-8058

• Justice of the Peace 5-3 Mike Trejo — 956-797-1887