Falfurrias Elementary School Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

FALFURRIAS – A Falfurrias Elementary School has been evacuated following a bomb threat that was received.

All students were at the Falfurrias High School when the threat was received.

All staff has been evacuated.

The Falfurrias Police Department are working in conjunction with other departments to secure the area for precautionary measures.

All elementary students are safe at the high school at the moment.