Families expected to scale back on travel and shopping this holiday season due to inflation

Karla Salinas says the rising cost of everyday goods has been hard on her growing family.

“It is pretty expensive,” Salinas said. “And then with the baby and then another one on the way it's hard because diapers are expensive, formula's expensive."

Salinas is already thinking ahead to the upcoming holiday season, with inflation still sitting at record highs.

Prices rose faster than expected in the past month, with no sign of slowing down.

"We're in this for the long haul," South Texas College economics lecturer Jose Olivares said. “It's not gonna be over by Christmas, or even by next Christmas."

Salinas said Christmas will look different for her family this year.

“We're not gonna give gifts because we're so tight on money right now that it's like, either I buy groceries or I buy [gifts],” Salinas said.

Holiday trips are also expected to be cut short, with prices at the pump on the rise once again.

“Any progress we had seen at the gas station, for example, that's gonna halter it," Olivares said.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Valley is currently at $3.18.

At the end of September, that number was $2.89.

Experts say results of the government's plan to lower inflation by increasing interest rates won’t be seen until the end of 2024.