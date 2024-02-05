Family lose home in Roma brush fire

A Starr County family of seven is without their home after a brush fire destroyed it Sunday.

"It feels horrible, I would not wish this upon no one," homeowner Luciano Rosa said.

RELATED STORY: Crews respond to brush fire in Starr County

Fire officials were able to contain the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

It began at around 2 p.m. along Old Highway 83 in Escobares near Garceño. Several firefighters from nearby cities helped put out those hot spots.

More than 80 acres burned in that brush fire.

The family says they are glad to be alive but don't know what's next.

"Where is my family going to stay? That is what worries me the most. It's painful, but it's a material thing that can be fixed. Everything has a solution. So I am just grateful to go, that my family and I are ok," Rosa said.

The family says they lived in that home for more than a decade. They started building in 2002 and finally completed it in 2010. The family says they're devastated their time in the home was short-lived.

The American Red Cross is in the process of helping them find a place to stay.