Family remembers fallen Brownsville soldier on first Memorial Day since death

It’s been about four months since Spc. Miguel Angel Villalon was laid to rest in Brownsville – he was killed in Afghanistan on Jan. 11 by a roadside bomb.

Villalon’s mother, Olivia, says the coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of ceremonial plans.

Olivia adds she had to cancel the plans she had set before the pandemic to meet her son's military partners.

She encourages people to share the stories they have of Villalon – adding it’s what he would’ve wanted.

