Farmworkers needed for Valley harvests

WESLACO – Essential farmworkers are responsible to keeping fresh fruits and vegetables on the public’s table.

Onion season has just begun in the Rio Grande Valley, making migrant and seasonal farmworkers (MSFW) an important staple.

However, some migrant workers are worried about their safety in the middle of the pandemic.

Workforce Solutions says farms are taking the matter seriously.

“The precautions that they're taking at this point of time is pretty much the same that we're seeing across the board in the counties which include wearing a face mask, making sure that you're at least 6 feet apart, regular washing of your hands just to make sure they're disinfected,” said Mike Gonzalez of Workforce Solutions.

Gonzalez added migrant workers have expressed concern about traveling north to an area hit hard by the coronavirus.

Watch the video above for the full story.