Fatal shooting in Laguna Heights under investigation
A homicide investigating is underway in Laguna Heights following the discovery of a lifeless body with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a subject who had been shot at the 200 block of Adams Street on Tuesday, where they encountered the body of Christopher James De Leon, 27.
De Leon’s body had apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
No suspects have been identified, a news release stated.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is urged to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.
More News
News Video
-
Volunteers help pick up trash and install solar panels at Donna area...
-
Supply delays could affect repairs to new Hidalgo County Courthouse
-
Multiple agencies respond to large brush fire in La Joya
-
McAllen ISD superintendent named as lone finalist for superintendent position at Harlingen...
-
Fatal shooting in Laguna Heights under investigation
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals