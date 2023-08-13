Father and son duo on the field together with the RGV Toros

The RGV Toros are set to face the Louisville City FC on Saturday evening.

Before leaving for the game, channel 5 Sports’ Bella Michaels caught up with RGV toros Forward Wilmer Andres Cabrera, who just so happens to be the son of head coach Wilmer Cabrera.

Watch the video above to see how the father-and-son duo work together on the field.