x

Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US

Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US
4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 6:40 PM July 01, 2019 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A 33-year-old father of two American-born children has been allowed to return to the U.S. two years after being deported to El Salvador.

Jose Escobar arrived in Houston on Monday, days after winning a waiver from U.S. immigration authorities. A group of supporters welcomed him at the airport.

Escobar was a teen when his family settled in the U.S. in 2001 with temporary protected status, which was granted to Salvadorans who were victims of earthquakes that year. But because of filing errors, Escobar wasn't protected. After President Donald Trump took office and widened the priorities for detaining and deporting immigrants without authorization, Escobar was arrested and quickly deported.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, refers to Escobar as his constituent and flew to El Salvador to press his case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days