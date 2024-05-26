Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A 33-year-old father of two American-born children has been allowed to return to the U.S. two years after being deported to El Salvador.
Jose Escobar arrived in Houston on Monday, days after winning a waiver from U.S. immigration authorities. A group of supporters welcomed him at the airport.
Escobar was a teen when his family settled in the U.S. in 2001 with temporary protected status, which was granted to Salvadorans who were victims of earthquakes that year. But because of filing errors, Escobar wasn't protected. After President Donald Trump took office and widened the priorities for detaining and deporting immigrants without authorization, Escobar was arrested and quickly deported.
U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, refers to Escobar as his constituent and flew to El Salvador to press his case.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to children this summer
-
Water and wastewater lines being upgraded in downtown Brownsville
-
City of Mercedes adding second water well
-
SpaceX targeting early June launch for fourth Starship flight
-
Mission CISD student-run newsroom launches Spanish language newscast