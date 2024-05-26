Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A 33-year-old father of two American-born children has been allowed to return to the U.S. two years after being deported to El Salvador.

Jose Escobar arrived in Houston on Monday, days after winning a waiver from U.S. immigration authorities. A group of supporters welcomed him at the airport.

Escobar was a teen when his family settled in the U.S. in 2001 with temporary protected status, which was granted to Salvadorans who were victims of earthquakes that year. But because of filing errors, Escobar wasn't protected. After President Donald Trump took office and widened the priorities for detaining and deporting immigrants without authorization, Escobar was arrested and quickly deported.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, refers to Escobar as his constituent and flew to El Salvador to press his case.

