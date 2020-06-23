Fauci says it's 'when, not if' for coronavirus vaccine

File Photo.

WASHINGTON — The top infectious disease expert in the United States has told House lawmakers it's a question of "when, not if" the United States will have a vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that he thinks a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of this year or early 2021.

One vaccine candidate will enter advanced trials next month.

Fauci says "we feel cautiously optimistic based on the concerted effort."

The White House has launched an effort called "Operation Warp Speed" to make sure a vaccine can be quickly mass produced and distributed when it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration.