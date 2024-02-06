Two students arrested for making threats against Rio Grande City High School

The Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District announced on a Facebook post, two students were arrested overnight by after making threats against the high school.

RGCGISD said the two students were arrested at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received information from the FBI that they posted on Snapchat suggesting a potential shooting at the Rio Grande City High School.

"We address such matters with extreme seriousness and act swiftly to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty, and staff," the district said in the post.

The two students have not been identified. Classes will resume as scheduled and extra police presence will be at the campus.

The sheriff's office is handling the active investigation.