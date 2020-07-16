FBI seeks public help locating missing 14-year-old girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenage girl.

Veronica Montiel, 14, was last seen on June 6, 2020 in Rio Bravo,TX near her residence, according to a news release.

Montiel has medical issues requiring medications but does not have the needed medications with her.

According to the news release, it is believed she may be in Mexico.

Veronica Montiel is approximately 5’ 3” in height, approximately 115 pounds and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Veronica Montiel is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741. Tips can be anonymous and can also be submitted online.







