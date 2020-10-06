FBI warns people on misinformation spread through election season

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning citizens about foreign intelligence services using the internet to spread fake information during election season.

An example could be someone sharing a Facebook post about a Republican or Democratic Presidential candidate that looks correct, but it is not.

Brownsville Resident Eddie Bautista said staying informed with local and national news helps, because he can then tell the difference when he encounters the fake information.

"I would like to believe that at least 50% of the information is true, but knowing how I guess it's a gut feeling," Bautista said.

FBI agents said when it comes to online articles, it is up to the consumer to find out who produced them and to check with multiple sources to see if the information is valid. They also recommend to use tools within their social media platforms to report suspicious posts.

