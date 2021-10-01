FC Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake following shutout win

By The Associated Press



Real Salt Lake (9-9-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 2-0, FC Dallas faces Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas is 6-5-4 in Western Conference play. FC Dallas is 0-4-2 when it scores only one goal.

Real Salt Lake is 3-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake is 3-1-0 when it records two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios leads FC Dallas with eight assists. Dominique Badji has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with three assists. Sam Johnson has four goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, five shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Real Salt Lake: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), John Nelson (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Nedum Onuoha (injured), Sam Johnson (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

