FDA to place all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on import alert

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Pexels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on an import alert until the federal agency is able to review the product's safety.

The agency announced it has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products from Mexico that may contain ethanol, but tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer or other drugs.

Under the import alert, alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will be subject to heightened scrutiny, and the FDA may detain the shipment, according to a news release.

The FDA says this is the first time it has issued a countrywide import alert for any category of drug product.

Read the federal agency's entire news release here.