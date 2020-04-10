FDA warns Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus virus remedies

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials are warning conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his website can help prevent COVID-19. Regulators give Jones 48 hours to remove any false or misleading promotions from his website and media accounts. FDA warnings are not legally binding, but the agency can take individuals to court if they are ignored.

