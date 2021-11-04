Feature: Donna North's Deandray Quezada Turns Struggle to Success

DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North going 0-6 this season may cause their talented players to get overlooked, but one of they have a lethal weapon in one of their seniors Deandray Quezada.

Deandray is a rare versatile player that executes on offense, defense and special teams. He shared how the game of football motivated him to persevere through his struggles and grow as a young man. For more, watch the feature video.