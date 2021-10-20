Feature: PSJA North Backfield Looking Back to Youth Football Days

PSJA North's Backfield Jack Lugo and Isaac Gonzalez have been leading their team to a 6-1 season and are hoping to keep their promise they made to themselves as children back in their Texas Youth Football Association days.

The dynamic backfield duo have evolved together on and off the field over the past decade and that chemistry shines on the field.

Watch the video for more: