February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: What you should know

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a campaign started by an Austin based advocacy group called Young Hearts Matter.

Director of UTRGV's Office for Victim Advocacy and Violence Prevention, Dr. Cynthia Jones says teen dating abuse is widespread across the country.

Jones says 1 in 11 high school students experience dating violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approximately 1 in 15 teenage boys will experience dating violence.

Jones says it's not just physical violence, noting that verbal abuse often goes undetected.

A large number of teens will experience some sort of psychological violence and belittling.

Jones says teens facing dating violence can also experience a wide range of mental health issues, including suicide and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For more information on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month or need resources to get help visit www.loveisrespect.org.

Watch the video for the full story.