Fed survey finds coronavirus impacting parts of US economy

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to depress tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States. The survey of the Fed’s 12 regions released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate pace. But it found concerns were rising about how the virus that began in China might impact the U.S. economy.

