Federal Court of Appeals issues temporary halt to Biden’s vaccine mandate

The Federal Court of Appeals filed a temporary halt to President Biden’s vaccine mandate, Gov Greg Abbott announced Saturday.

The vaccine mandate orders big businesses to require vaccination against the virus among their employees by Jan. 4 or require regular testing.

The new federal rules preempt state and local laws, including part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide ban on vaccine mandates. Texas filed a lawsuit on Friday against the mandate.

“Emergency hearings will take place soon,” Abbott said in a tweet. “We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.