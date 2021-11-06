Federal Court of Appeals issues temporary halt to Biden’s vaccine mandate
The Federal Court of Appeals filed a temporary halt to President Biden’s vaccine mandate, Gov Greg Abbott announced Saturday.
The vaccine mandate orders big businesses to require vaccination against the virus among their employees by Jan. 4 or require regular testing.
BREAKING: The Federal Court of Appeals just issued a temporary halt to Biden’s vaccine mandate.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2021
Emergency hearings will take place soon.
We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority. pic.twitter.com/8utmU05vw3
RELATED: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses
The new federal rules preempt state and local laws, including part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide ban on vaccine mandates. Texas filed a lawsuit on Friday against the mandate.
“Emergency hearings will take place soon,” Abbott said in a tweet. “We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge
-
Charges dropped against dozens of migrants arrested during Gov. Abbott’s border security...
-
New program would encourage Mission residents to get vaccinated
-
Body found in Mercedes apartment complex
-
New Edinburg hike and bike trail honors Valley veteran