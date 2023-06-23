Federal Employee Concerned about Finances, Continues Working without Pay amid Gov't Shutdown

WESLACO – The partial government shutdown is entering into week number three and many employees continue to work without pay.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with a federal employee who is concerned about her finances.

“I'm almost positive we're not going to get paid,” she says.

She says she couldn’t complete her timesheet since the payroll division is out during the shutdown but she still goes to work because her job is considered vital.

“I usually handle things for two or three people, now I'm handling things for 10 people. So, the workload has gone up,” she explains.

Watch the video above for the full story.