Federal grant for Edcouch police on hold following arrest, FBI investigation

The arrest of an Edcouch city official led to the governor’s office placing a hold on a federal grant for the city’s police department, according to city manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz.

The hold was placed after Edcouch assistant City Manager Ernesto Rosales was detained at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita with vape pens, a joint and a gun earlier this month. Rosales was in a vehicle purchased through the Operation Stonegarden program, De La Cruz said.

The city was informed of the hold in a letter dated Oct. 20 from the governor's office

The federal program provides funding for law enforcement agencies to assist in border security, according to the National Immigration Forum. De La Cruz said the program has been used to pay for overtime for police officers, and for the purchase of the Ford F-150 involved in Rosales’ detainment.

“It puts up a higher police presence out in the community with the effort of removing narcotics from our community and watching out for human trafficking,” De La Cruz said. “Obviously this does hurt the city…we’ll continue, and we’ll have a presence out there and provide public safety.”

Rosales received a citation following the incident and is on administrative leave without pay, De La Cruz said. Edcouch police Capt. Andrew Perez is working on a corrective action plan to be sent to the office of Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the hold.

De La Cruz said the Oct. 18 FBI raid at city hall — in which federal agents were seen carrying out boxes marked “general funds” — is possibly connected to Rosales.

A receipt of seized items from the U.S. Department of Justice shows among the items taken from city hall were fuel receipts, two folders and a receipt book containing information on Operation Stonegarden and documents related to payments made to the city.

Agents were also at the home of Rosales and De La Cruz.

According to De La Cruz, the incident has given the city a “huge black eye.”

“We have stood by transparency from the city, and this happens, and it's unfortunate,” De La Cruz said. “But at this time the only thing I can say is that we're going to do our best to come out ahead and display to our community that we’ll continue being as transparent as we've been.”