x

Federal judge blocks Texas governor’s order limiting ballot drop-off, backing Democrats’ concerns of voter suppression

2 hours 32 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 8:52 PM October 09, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal judge blocks Texas governor’s order limiting ballot drop-off, backing Democrats’ concerns of voter suppression.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days