Federal judge briefly stops US from expelling migrant teen
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily stopped President Donald Trump’s administration from expelling a teenager to Honduras under a policy enacted during the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t give the teen the chance under federal law to stay in the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union says the 16-year-old had been scheduled to be expelled Wednesday, six days after he entered the U.S. to reunite with his father. The ACLU says the boy fled because gang members threatened him after he saw one of them kill someone in his neighborhood. Trump’s administration says it must close the border to asylum seekers - including children - to prevent the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
