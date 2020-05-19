Federal judge orders expansion of mail-in voting in Texas
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus. The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country. But it's almost certain to be appealed by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who says fear of catching the virus doesn't meet the standard to vote by mail. Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
STHS sees backlog in medical procedures due to virus fear, highlights new...
-
Former Valley firefighter discusses how coverage gap impacts his decisions
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 19
-
Hidalgo County decides to divide CARES funds based on city population
-
TSC partnership to offer certified disinfection training program for Brownsville businesses