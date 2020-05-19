Federal judge orders expansion of mail-in voting in Texas

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus. The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country. But it's almost certain to be appealed by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who says fear of catching the virus doesn't meet the standard to vote by mail. Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.

