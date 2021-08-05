Federal judge sides with local environmental groups in LNG lawsuit

Valley environmental groups received a victory in court Tuesday after challenging federal approvals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Cameron County.

A federal appeals court ruled the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) failed to conduct an adequate study of the climate impacts of two proposed LNG terminals in Cameron County.

The Sierra Club, the city of Port Isabel, and Laguna Vista residents filed a lawsuit last November claiming that not enough was done to measure the impact of LNG projects on low-income and minority communities in the region.

"With more information comes a heavier burden on decision-makers," Jennifer Richards, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said. "On whether they are going to allow projects in their counties or in their cities that will have a greater impact on low-income communities or communities of color that have already seen a disproportionate burden of environmental harms. "

Of the two LNG projects approved by the federal government last year, only Annova LNG canceled their project.