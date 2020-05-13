Feds: Arsenal found in the home of Walmart threat suspect
HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) - Officials say federal agents found multiple firearms in a search of the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that referred to Walmart. In a statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in El Paso, Texas says a machine gun was part of the cache found Friday in the home of 29-year-old Alex R. Barron near El Paso. Agents had obtained their search warrant after the FBI received a tip about a threatening social media post. Barron was arrested Friday. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso last August, killing 23 people.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge discusses spike of coronavirus-related deaths
-
Local dance studio creates dance challenge to popular coronavirus song
-
Municipalities to dispute with Hidalgo County over fair share of CARES Act...
-
Hidalgo County children living in poverty still lack access to free meals...
-
Legal battle continues between AT&T and Brownsville for cell tower construction