FEMA COVID-19 testing site in Brownsville delaying Friday opening due to expected cold weather

With a cold front dropping temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, officials announced the FEMA COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the city of Brownsville will delay its opening.

The site, located at the Brownsville Sports Park, will open at 11 a.m. on Friday and close at 6 p.m. The testing site will resume its regular hours on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Those with appointments scheduled for Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. will receive an email notifying them of their new appointment time, the release stated.

The testing site is by appointment only, and those hoping to get tested must register online to receive an appointment.