FEMA COVID-19 testing site set to open at Brownsville Sports Park

A massive COVID-19 testing operation is set to begin 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Brownsville Sports Park, and will continue for 21 days.

No insurance is required, but you do need to register online.

To register, visit: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Brownsville_TX_14605.html

The site will test 1,000 people a day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the potential for it to increase, if needed.

Recipients will need to bring proof of a voucher and a government ID.

"They do not have to worry about having insurance or not having insurance,” said Brownsville’s Emergency Management Administrator Odee Ann Leal. “If they're not being tested — they might have symptoms —and not having insurance and don't have a place to go get tested for free — this is the place to go if they have any symptoms."

It’s a joint undertaking involving local, state and federal departments, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Those organizing the site hope it will alleviate the long wait times people within the county might have seen the past few weeks in light of the transmissibility of the omicron variant.

Another FEMA COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday in Edinburg.