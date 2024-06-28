x

Festival por el Día de la Independencia en Edinburg

Festival por el Día de la Independencia en Edinburg
2 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 2:57 PM June 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Lya Yllades, funcionaria de información pública de Álamo, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al festival 'Freedom Bash' que se realizará este 4 de julio en Álamo. 

El festival mezclará la música con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

Ubicación del evento: 420 N. Tower Rd, Alamo, TX, United States, Texas

Número de contacto: (956) 787-0006

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days