Financial help available for some Hidalgo County residents

Financial help is available for some people living in Hidalgo County.

The county has more than $6 million to spend, and once the new year begins it will no longer be available.

"Right now we’re providing assistance to those families that are on the cusp of being evicted or they're being foreclosed on," said Jaime Longoria executive director of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

