Fire at California mosque investigated as possible arson

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, March 24 2019 Mar 24, 2019 March 24, 2019 12:21 PM March 24, 2019 in News - AP National

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire at a Southern California mosque as possible arson.

Officials say nobody was hurt in the small fire reported early Sunday at the Islamic Center of Escondido.

The blaze caused minor damage to the building about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.

Escondido police say it is being investigated as an arson fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

