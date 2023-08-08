Fire crews working to contain tire fire north of Alton
Multiple agencies are responding to a tire fire north of Alton, according to the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management.
Fire crews responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon off of 107 and Trosper roads, an official said.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
