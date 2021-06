Fire departments responding to wind turbine fire in Lyford

Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office

Fire departments are responding to a wind turbine fire in Lyford Monday afternoon, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

The wind turbine is located in the area of Simo Road and Zinnia Road, the sheriff's office said.

The public is asked to avoid the area as fire departments respond to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.