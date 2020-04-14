Fired Texas police chief tapped for job in Waterloo, Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa - An Iowa mayor is tapping a fired Texas police chief for the same role. The Courier reports Waterloo's mayor on Tuesday named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to be the city's next police chief. Fitzgerald would be Waterloo's first black police chief if he's ratified by the city council during a meeting next week. Fitzgerald was fired from his job as Fort Worth, Texas police chief last year. Fort Worth officials in part cited an incident in Washington, D.C. that they said brought Fitzgerald’s judgment and leadership into question. Fitzgerald now serves as the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.

