Firefighters responding to large grass fire in Hidalgo County

KRGV photo

Multiple fire departments responded to a large grass fire in Hidalgo County Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Linn-San Manuel, Edinburg, Pharr, Alamo and McAllen responded to the fire near Rucio Road.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the fire is mostly contained. The owner of a ranch was operating an ATV on dry grass and the muffler ignited the fire, Garza said.

Garza reminds residents to be careful while operating machinery or heat-emitting devices in dry grass.

Officials also advise residents not to park a vehicle that was recently driven on dry grass.