Firefighters responding to large grass fire in Hidalgo County
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grass fire in Hidalgo County Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from Linn-San Manuel, Edinburg, Pharr, Alamo and McAllen responded to the fire near Rucio Road.
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the fire is mostly contained. The owner of a ranch was operating an ATV on dry grass and the muffler ignited the fire, Garza said.
Garza reminds residents to be careful while operating machinery or heat-emitting devices in dry grass.
Officials also advise residents not to park a vehicle that was recently driven on dry grass.
