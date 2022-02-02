x

Firefighters responding to large grass fire in Hidalgo County

3 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 3:27 PM February 02, 2022 in News - Local
KRGV photo

Multiple fire departments responded to a large grass fire in Hidalgo County Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Linn-San Manuel, Edinburg, Pharr, Alamo and McAllen responded to the fire near Rucio Road.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the fire is mostly contained. The owner of a ranch was operating an ATV on dry grass and the muffler ignited the fire, Garza said.

Garza reminds residents to be careful while operating machinery or heat-emitting devices in dry grass. 

Officials also advise residents not to park a vehicle that was recently driven on dry grass. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days