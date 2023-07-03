Firework sales slower than anticipated, but crowds still expected

After years of supply chain related issues, firework stands and shops are stocked with supplies for the 4th of July, but some items are still on backorder.

For one firework shop, firework sales have been slower than expected. At Big G's in Alamo, there weren't many people, but the manager says crowds will start to pick up later tonight and Tuesday.

"A lot of people are barely trickling in. A lot of people wait till the last minute to, of course, buy their purchase, their fireworks, and since it falls on a Tuesday it's kind of difficult as well," Big G's Fireworks manager Nadine Gonzalez said.

Anyone planning on popping fireworks for the 4th of July are asked to check if they are allowed to in their city limits.