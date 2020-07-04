Fireworks show set in Pharr for families in cars, at home

Fourth of July fireworks will go off as scheduled tomorrow in one Rio Grande Valley city.

Typically families crowd city parks on the Fourth of July to see the fireworks show late at night.

But this year many cities cancelled their annual show in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

The city of Pharr isn't one of those cities. Their firework show is set for Saturday night, but unlike previous years, there won't be huge crowds of people gathering.

“We do ask people to maintain social distancing either as a family in your car or at home," says Gary Rodriguez, City of Pharr Community Events Director.

The light show will will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will also be live streamed on the city's Facebook page.

