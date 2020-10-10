x

First and Goal Friday for 10/9 - Scores and Highlights

By: Alex Del Barrio

Our First & Goal Coverage kicked off on Friday with six games featuring eight Rio Grande Valley teams. Check out the video above for the full slate of scores and highlights. 

Scores from 10/9

Non-District
Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33
Lyford 51, Skidmore-Tynan 9
MMA 27, Monte Alto 7
District 16-4A Division 1
La Feria 41, Zapata 13
Hidalgo 32, Grulla 0
TAPPS Division II District 3
St. Joseph Academy 49, Geneva 27
