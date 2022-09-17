First & Goal: Friday Sept. 9, 2022

Sports - First and Goal

By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 9, 2022 below:

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

See the final scores below.

Friday, September 16

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time McAllen Rowe 28 Palmview 14 FINAL Donna 26 Edcouch-Elsa 8 FINAL Port Isabel 14 Brownsville Veterans 44 FINAL San Benito 53 Mission Veterans 7 FINAL Donna North 7 PSJA Memorial 42 FINAL PSJA North 55 McAllen High 0 FINAL Sharyland 10 Weslaco 41 FINAL Raymondville 28 Hidalgo 13 FINAL Mercedes 47 La Feria 53 FINAL Pioneer 49 Valley View 6 FINAL Harlingen South 36 Brownsville Rivera 7 FINAL Laredo LBJ 42 Economedes 0 FINAL Zapata 7 Roma 30 FINAL La Villa 49 Monte Alto 19 FINAL Hebbronville 2 Lyford 28 FINAL Rio Hondo 13 Ingleside 35 FINAL La Joya 0 Los Fresnos 45 FINAL Progreso 0 Santa Rosa 53 FINAL









