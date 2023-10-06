First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2023
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Oct. 5
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA
|49
|Economedes
|0
|FINAL
|Palmview
|0
|PSJA North
|55
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|Brownsville Lopez
|POSTPONED
