x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2023

2 hours 38 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 06 2023 Oct 6, 2023 October 06, 2023 1:46 AM October 06, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct. 5

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA 49 Economedes 0 FINAL
Palmview 0 PSJA North 55 FINAL
Brownsville Pace Brownsville Lopez POSTPONED

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days