First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
See the final scores below:
Thursday, September 7
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|McAllen Rowe
|7
|Sharyland
|22
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|35
|Vela
|42
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|56
|Rivera
|20
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|35
|La Joya
|0
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|9
|McAllen
|35
|FINAL
|Palmview
|22
|Lopez
|6
|FINAL
|Valley View
|13
|Port Isabel
|20
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|MMA
|54
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|72
|Hidalgo
|28
|FINAL
