First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

See the final scores below:

Thursday, September 7

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
McAllen Rowe 7 Sharyland 22 FINAL
Weslaco East 35 Vela 42 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 56 Rivera 20 FINAL
Rio Grande City 35 La Joya 0 FINAL
Mercedes 9 McAllen 35 FINAL
Palmview 22 Lopez 6 FINAL
Valley View 13 Port Isabel 20 FINAL
Progreso 0 MMA 54 FINAL
Rio Hondo 72 Hidalgo 28 FINAL

