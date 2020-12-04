x

First and Goal Thursday 12/3 - Scores and Highlights

4 hours 51 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 11:43 PM December 03, 2020 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Thursday's Scores

31-6A

Edinburg 35, PSJA 21

32-6A

Harlingen South 14, Los Fresnos 3

16-5A Division I

Donna 16, Brownsville Veterans 7

