First and Goal Thursday 12/3 - Scores and Highlights
Thursday's Scores
31-6A
Edinburg 35, PSJA 21
32-6A
Harlingen South 14, Los Fresnos 3
16-5A Division I
Donna 16, Brownsville Veterans 7
More News
News Video
-
Virtual holiday parties helping stop the spread of COVID-19
-
Weslaco family spreading holiday cheer by turning their home into Northopolis
-
McAllen named one of the safest border cities in the country
-
Hidalgo County health officials keeping a close eye on available hospital beds...
-
A San Benito family mourning the loss of 4 family members involved...