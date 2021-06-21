First & Goal Thursday: September 14th

DONNA - District 31-5A, with nine teams in the league, is again the first group to open district football play this season. Mission Veterans got a head start on the other schools by recording a win over Martin in Donna, the team's home away from home, while Tom Landry Stadium improvements are being completed. That was one of six games to open week three play. The other district openers in 31-5A come on Friday. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has a wrap on the night's action, that included five non-district games.