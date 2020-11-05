First and Goal Wednesday - 11/4 - Scores and Highlights
Wednesday's Final Scores
16-5A Division 1
McAllen Rowe 28, Brownsville Veterans 21
McAllen High 28, Palmview 21
Thursday's Games
Non-District
PSJA North at McAllen Memorial - 7:00 PM
31-6A
Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg North - 7:00 PM
16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez - 7:00 PM
Brownsville Pace at Weslaco East - 7:00 PM
More News
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary