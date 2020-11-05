x

First and Goal Wednesday - 11/4 - Scores and Highlights

Wednesday, November 04 2020

Wednesday's Final Scores

16-5A Division 1

McAllen Rowe 28, Brownsville Veterans 21

McAllen High 28, Palmview 21

Thursday's Games  

Non-District

PSJA North at McAllen Memorial - 7:00 PM

31-6A

Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg North - 7:00 PM

16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez - 7:00 PM

Brownsville Pace at Weslaco East - 7:00 PM

